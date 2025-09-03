Gemas land premium compensation expected to be settled by year-end

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun expects the outstanding land premium compensation payment for Kem Syed Sirajuddin in Gemas to be settled before year-end.

His administration is currently negotiating with the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Defence regarding the compensation payment mechanism.

Aminuddin stated that the payment method has not yet been finalised despite ongoing positive discussions between the parties involved.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet for agreeing to make this long-overdue compensation payment.

The Prime Minister announced on August 23 that the federal government would settle the outstanding land premium compensation owed to the Negeri Sembilan state government.

The state government had previously offered the federal government the option of settling the premium payment through instalments.

This land premium issue began in December 2013 and involves three plots of land at Kem Asahan in Mukim Ayer Kuning, Gemas.

The original premium value was RM2.512 billion before adjustments were made due to land usage considerations.

Plot J had been gazetted as a Military Firing Ground since 1941 while Plot L was not utilised as a training area.

Both plots were subsequently excluded from the Ministry of Defence’s application, reducing the total payment to RM1.256 billion.

Aminuddin also advised state residents not to rush when using their Sumbangan Asas Rahmah aid, which remains valid until December.

In a separate development, the Negeri Sembilan Football Club plans to strengthen its defence with a new import player. – Bernama