Home Ministry urged to review security for state rulers after Perak incident

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry has been urged to review security measures at events involving state rulers following the attempted attack on the Sultan of Perak last Sunday.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the security issue was raised during today’s Cabinet meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The ministry has been specifically asked to examine aspects of enhancing security protocols for state rulers to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

Police detained a local woman with a history of psychiatric treatment who attempted to attack Sultan Nazrin Shah during Perak’s state-level National Day celebration in Ipoh.

Security personnel restrained the woman after she attempted to approach the Perak ruler from the side of the stage during the state anthem performance.

Fahmi also announced that the Malaysia Day celebration will be held at the Penang International Convention Centre on September 16.

The official evening celebration will be preceded by an afternoon ceremony honouring the late fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s contributions.

The Ministry of Unity is organising the Bertam event with further details to be announced later. – Bernama