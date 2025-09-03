i-CATS and Boeing sign MoU to advance aviation studies in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak’s i-CATS University College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Boeing to enhance aerospace education and talent development in the state.

This collaboration supports Sarawak’s ambition to become a regional hub for aerospace and high-technology industries.

The partnership builds upon i-CATS’s recently launched Aerospace Engineering programme.

Students will gain greater industry exposure, academic opportunities, and global linkages through this initiative.

Boeing experts will participate in industry workshops, speaker sessions, and competitions organised by the i-CATS Aerospace Students’ Club.

The collaboration will support the design and delivery of coursework and executive education certificates focusing on sustainable aviation, supply chain management, and maintenance, repair and overhaul.

It will also identify potential partnerships with industry players and international academic institutions to foster research opportunities for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Boeing Southeast Asia president Penny Burtt stated the company’s commitment to supporting Sarawak’s vision of building a strong and sustainable aerospace ecosystem.

She emphasised that equipping i-CATS students with STEM resources and development opportunities will help inspire and grow Malaysia’s future aviation workforce.

i-CATS University College Vice Chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi said the partnership reflects the institution’s commitment to producing industry-ready graduates.

He noted that the collaboration aims to nurture a new generation of aerospace professionals equipped with innovation and skills to drive Sarawak’s high-technology aspirations.

The partnership is expected to enhance Sarawak’s standing as a key player in the aerospace sector.

This initiative supports Malaysia’s broader goals of strengthening its aviation and technology industries. – Bernama