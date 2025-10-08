‘Bullying inflicts deep trauma and derails futures’

PETALING JAYA: Bullying in schools remains a serious threat to students’ emotional and psychological wellbeing, with far-reaching effects that extend beyond the classroom, said Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said bullying can inflict lasting trauma, trigger mental health issues and lead to declining academic performance.

“Bullying not only destroys the future of individuals but also fosters a culture of violence that contradicts the principles of humanity and learning.”

Lee urged for comprehensive and preventive measures, stressing that the culture of silence and denial must end.

He said schools must report bullying cases transparently to parents, authorities and the police, with firm disciplinary action against perpetrators.

He also proposed that schools strengthen support systems by hiring more trained counsellors and set up confidential reporting channels so students can seek help without fear of reprisal.

“To tackle bullying effectively, awareness must start early. It’s not just about punishment – it’s about changing mindsets and helping both victims and perpetrators heal and learn.”

Lee further recommended that schools enhance supervision and safety by installing CCTV cameras in strategic areas such as cafeterias, corridors and classrooms, and by increasing teacher presence during recess and extracurricular activities.