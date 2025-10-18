Bumiputera women entrepreneurs urged to enter global markets

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged Bumiputera entrepreneurs, particularly women, to confidently explore international markets with Malaysian branded products.

He announced that Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will launch a Gate to Global programme offering entrepreneurs opportunities to market products abroad under a unified brand.

“I have requested the MARA chairman to promote these products under a single brand,“ he said during the MARA Women’s Empowerment Programme and Malaysia MADANI Nationhood Seminar.

Ahmad Zahid explained that products should be manufactured on an original equipment manufacturer basis with one recognised Malaysian brand.

He emphasised this approach would strengthen Sabah’s economic position when global markets recognise products originating from the state.

The government has allocated 52 billion ringgit for entrepreneurship sector empowerment next year with participation from 17 ministries.

MARA will receive 4 billion ringgit under Budget 2026 to support these entrepreneurial initiatives.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted women entrepreneurs’ proven discipline in business management and loan repayment.

“Women can be trusted more than men in loan repayment with Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia recording only 0.25% non-performing loans from women,“ he stated.

He reiterated that Bumiputera entrepreneurs must transition from grant dependency to loans with continuous guidance for sustainable business growth.

The government targets upgrading at least 5% of micro entrepreneurs to small category annually.

Another 5% of small entrepreneurs should advance to medium level and eventually list on Bursa Malaysia.

Ahmad Zahid encouraged focus on high-value sectors including global halal products projected to reach 5 trillion US dollars by 2030. – Bernama