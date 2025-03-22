SEREMBAN: An express bus driver was seriously hurt while 20 passengers escaped with minor injuries following a collision with a lorry at Kilometre 43, southbound, on the Elite Highway at 8 am today.

Nilai police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said preliminary investigations found that the bus, driven by a 46-year-old man, was transporting 20 Chinese nationals and a local interpreter from Kuala Lumpur heading towards Singapore.

“The bus suddenly rear-ended the lorry, which was on the left lane. The lorry, driven by a 51-year-old man, was heading from Shah Alam to Senawang,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the bus driver, who suffered severe internal injuries, is being treated at the Putrajaya Hospital while the bus passengers and the lorry driver, who all suffered minor injuries, were treated at the Putrajaya Hospital, Cyberjaya Hospital and the Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital.

The case, he said, is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.