Businessman jailed 10 years, whipping for robbing engineer

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman was sentenced to 10 years in prison and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to robbing an engineer, resulting in losses of over RM190,000 to the victim last month.

Judge Egusra Ali handed down the sentence on Nur Muhd ​​Rusydi Abdul Raman, 32, to be served from the date of arrest, which is last Oct 29.

Nur Muhd ​​Rusydi and another person still at large were jointly charged with robbing Mohd Hafidz Mohd Ismail, 43, of valuables including an iPhone 15 Plus mobile phone and RM9,000 when armed with a grass-cutter.

The offence was committed at a house in Precinct 16, Putrajayam at 3 am, last Oct 27.

The charge was framed under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin appeared for the prosecution in the case while Nur Muhd Rusydi was unrepresented.

In the same court, Nur Muhd Rusydi’s friend, Mohd Ezwan Kamaruzaman, 32, pleaded not guilty to the same charge, while another friend, Abdul Rahman Abdullah, 35, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing property stolen in the commission of a gang robbery, which is an iPhone 15 Plus

The offence, under Section 412 of the Penal Code, was allegedly committed at Jalan Kampung Laksamana, Batu Caves, Gombak at 4.30 pm last Oct 29.

Both of them, represented by lawyer Nurul Diyana Basher, were allowed bail of RM15,000 with two sureties. They were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court and report themselves at a police station once a month pending disposal of their cases.

Egusra set Dec 6 for mention of their cases.