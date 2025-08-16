Butterworth water disruption affects 5,000 accounts on Tuesday

BUTTERWORTH: A total of 5,049 consumer accounts in the Jalan Lingkaran Luar area will experience scheduled water supply disruptions on Tuesday.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) stated the disruption will last from 10 am to 3 pm.

The shutdown is necessary for valve simulation work involving a 450 mm valve in the area.

Affected areas include Taman Perkasa, Taman Meranti, Bagan Lebai Tahir, and Pantai Bersih.

Other impacted locations are Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Butterworth, Taman Ratna, and Pantai Robina.

The disruption also covers Jalan Teluk Air Tawar, Taman Senangan, Taman Seri Tawar, and Taman Telok Permai.

PBAPP shared the details in a Facebook post today.

Separately, 2,500 accounts in Balik Pulau will face water disruptions from 10 pm on Wednesday until 6 am the next day.

The Balik Pulau disruption is due to the installation of 300 mm MS pipes.

Affected areas include Jalan Pondok Upeh, Maktab Rendah Sains Mara Balik Pulau, and Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi Mara Balik Pulau.

Residents in Lorong Seri Genting 1–14 and Lorong Pondok Upeh will also experience the outage.

The disruption extends to Solok Pondok Upeh, Lintang Pondok Upeh 1–4, and Lorong 1–6, Taman Simpang Jaya. - Bernama