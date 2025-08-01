CAAM-MAVCOM merger takes effect, Sharil Tarmizi named new chairman

PUTRAJAYA: The merger between the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) is now in full effect, consolidating all regulatory functions under CAAM.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) confirmed the move today, marking a shift towards a more streamlined aviation oversight system aligned with global standards.

Datuk Mohamed Sharil Tarmizi has been appointed as the new chairman of CAAM, effective immediately.

With over three decades of legal and corporate leadership experience, including his tenure at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Sharil is expected to drive CAAM’s transformation.

“His expertise in regulatory frameworks will be crucial as CAAM takes on expanded responsibilities,” the MOT stated.

The restructured CAAM now operates as a Statutory Body with Separated Remuneration and Independence (BBDSB), granting it financial and operational autonomy.

All MAVCOM staff have been offered positions within CAAM, with 93% accepting the transfer.

The revamped CAAM Authority now includes economic and consumer rights experts to strengthen governance.

“This merger will enhance Malaysia’s aviation efficiency and global competitiveness,” the ministry added. - Bernama