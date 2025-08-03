Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone secures World Championships spot with 400m win

SYDNEY McLaughlin-Levrone confirmed her place at the upcoming World Championships with a commanding victory in the 400m at the US trials on Saturday.

The two-time Olympic 400m hurdles champion and world record holder clocked 48.90 seconds at Hayward Field, showcasing her versatility in a new discipline.

McLaughlin-Levrone, 25, decided to shift her focus to the flat 400m this season after an unbeaten six-year streak in the hurdles.

She revealed the decision was made shortly before the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meet in July.

“Going into Pre, we had an idea we wanted to focus on the 400,“ she said.

“This is a challenge, it’s not as comfortable for us, but I want to challenge myself.”

The American sprinter emphasized her commitment to mastering the event.

“I felt like this is the year I wanted to step out of the box and really push myself in a different way,“ she told AFP.

“It’s uncomfortable, but I wanted to commit to it.”

Despite her dominance in the 400m hurdles—where she became the first woman to break the 52-second and 51-second barriers—McLaughlin-Levrone ruled out a return to the event for the Tokyo Diamond League finals.

“No, we’ll focus just on the 400,“ she said.

“It’s a daunting task in itself, and I respect the competitors. I want to give my all to these races.”

Her transition to the flat 400m has been marked by patience and learning.

“This year has taught me patience,“ she said.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself and the event. Every day is about stepping on the track, being the best I can be.”

McLaughlin-Levrone’s victory on Saturday was decisive.

She led early and extended her advantage down the final straight, finishing ahead of Isabella Whittaker (49.59) and Aaliyah Butler (49.91). – AFP