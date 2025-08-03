Team Liquid PH defeats SRG.OG in 2025 MLBB Mid-Season Cup final

Defending champions Selangor Red Giants (SRG.OG) fell short in their Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup (MSC) title defense, losing 1-4 to Team Liquid PH (TLPH) in the grand final held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

SRG.OG, featuring Muhd Qayyum Ariffin Mohd Suhairi (Yums), Muhd Haqqullah Ahmad Shahrul Zaman (Sekys), Haziq Danish Mohd Rizwan (Stormie), and imports Mark Genzon Sojero Rusiana (Kramm) and John Vincent Banal (Innocent), started strong with a first-match victory in 16 minutes.

However, TLPH adjusted their strategy, overpowering SRG.OG with four straight wins to claim their first MSC trophy.

TLPH secured USD 1 million as champions, while SRG.OG earned USD 500,000 as runners-up.

ONIC PH took third place after defeating ONIC ID 3-2 in the earlier playoff.

Malaysian team Homebois finished 9th-12th, winning USD 66,000. – Bernama