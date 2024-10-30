CAAM not renewing certificate of approval for GIAAN Flying Academy

PUTRAJAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has confirmed it will not renew the Certificate of Approval (COA) for GIAAN Flying Academy Sdn Bhd (GFA), which is set to expire tomorrow (Oct 31).

CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said the decision was due to the flight training academy’s inability to address findings from a series of audits conducted by CAAM in accordance with regulation 189 of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.

“As a result, GFA is no longer certified to operate as an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) and cannot conduct any training courses listed under the COA training specifications,“ he said in a statement today.

Norazman explained that the decision followed GFA’s failure to address audit findings from a renewal audit conducted by CAAM in December 2023 related to ATO compliance and safety issues.

Subsequently, GFA was temporarily suspended for 90 days from Dec 29, 2023 to March 28, 2024.

After the suspension period, GFA was given a conditional opportunity to address the audit findings over six months, starting March 29, 2024.

“However, GFA still failed to rectify all audit findings during the certificate renewal audit conducted in July 2024, thereby impacting its compliance with the requirements stipulated in Civil Aviation Directive (CAD) 1011-ATO,“ he added.

Therefore, Norazman said CAAM has decided not to renew GFA’s Certificate of Approval.

He emphasised that CAAM, as the technical regulatory authority for Malaysia’s aviation industry, is committed to ensuring that only operators meeting all regulations are permitted to operate.