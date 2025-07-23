Cabinet memorandum ready to tackle healthcare staffing shortages - Dzulkefly

PAPAR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has finalised briefing notes and a memorandum for Cabinet review to tackle the critical shortage of healthcare personnel nationwide, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He stated that the ministry is prioritising the filling of 4,352 vacancies to meet public healthcare demands, as highlighted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier today.

“We recognise the severity of the staffing deficit and are taking immediate action. I am personally committed to fast-tracking the conversion of contract staff to permanent roles without cohort-based delays,” Dzulkefly told reporters after attending the Community Engagement Day event at the National Information Dissemination Centre in Kampung Langkuas, Kinarut.

The minister acknowledged the long-standing issue of uneven staff distribution and pledged to address it systematically.

“This inherited challenge requires urgent resolution, and we are exploring solutions to bridge the gap efficiently,” he added.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Ministry of Communications Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, and MOH Secretary-General Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad were also present at the event.

Prime Minister Anwar earlier announced accelerated hiring for 4,352 healthcare roles, including contract doctors, to meet pressing sector needs.

However, Dzulkefly clarified that while MOH advocates for these appointments, the final authority rests with the Public Service Department (JPA) and Public Services Commission (SPA).

Additionally, the MOH is reinforcing staff morale by retaining the 42-hour work week for nurses, housemen, and medical officers. – Bernama