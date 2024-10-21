Call for strict action against traders selling cigarette, vape in the form of stationery

KUALA LUMPUR: The authorities have been urged to take strict action against traders who sell vape or electronic cigarettes in the form of stationery.

Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Datuk Seri Ayub Yaakob said the tactic used by smoking device dealers targeting school students not only attracted teenagers and children but also confused several parties including teachers, parents and guardians.

“MCPF sees the tactics of selling vapes and electronic cigarettes in stationery form can influence students to bring them to school, which indirectly increases unhealthy and harmful habits among teenagers and children.

“Selling these devices openly online and in gadget stores makes it easier for students to buy them, thus making monitoring by the authorities difficult,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the action by the traders concerned violated several laws such as the Copyright Act 1987, the Patents (Amendment) Act 2022 and the Guidelines to Prevent False or Misleading Advertisements, as well as hampered the government’s efforts to reduce the dependence of teenagers or students on smoking products including vaping.

This, he said, was despite the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 being enforced last Oct 1.

He said MCPF urged the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to conduct raids on traders selling smoking devices in misleading forms and labels.

“MCPF also suggested the Ministry of Health to draw up a specific regulation against the sale of smoking products that can attract the interest of teenagers and children,“ he said.