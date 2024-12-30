Call to amend legislation to reflect rights of single fathers

PETALING JAYA: The Father’s Rights Association of Malaysia is calling for the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 to be amended to reflect present-day norms, and the evolving roles of fathers in the family unit.

Its president Malcolm Fernandez said while the law outlines the rights of single fathers in custody and child support cases, it is often seen as favouring mothers in custody decisions.

“While fathers can seek custody, the process often favours maternal care for younger children. Child support is legally required, but enforcement is difficult when former partners are uncooperative.”

Fernandez added that bias extends beyond the law into societal perceptions, with single fathers facing assumptions that men are less capable caregivers.

“This stigma leads to our exclusion from parenting networks, the reluctance of school heads to engage us as primary caregivers, and even judgement from extended families.”

He said such biases isolate single fathers and discourage them from seeking help or joining parenting programmes, affecting their ability to support their children emotionally.

Fernandez said up to 40% of single-parent families, including those led by fathers, face financial challenges as they often earn less than the median income.

He said single fathers also face limited childcare options and have to deal with workplaces that lack family friendly policies.

He added that they frequently encounter difficulties in navigating educational and healthcare systems, which are often designed with mothers as the primary caregivers.

Despite challenges, single fathers like Linus Liau, 52, remain committed.

Liau, a financial consultant, focuses on his responsibilities rather than the biases or societal perceptions.

“I’m not affected by what people say. I was raised to believe a father must be involved in his children’s upbringing.

“It was tough at first. After the breakup, I couldn’t see my son, and everything seemed chaotic. But over time, things improved. I reconciled with my ex-wife, and now I see my son more often and without issues.”

Liau, who has two sons aged 18 and seven, expressed concern about not being able to monitor his younger child’s upbringing.

“My older son lives with me and my seven-year-old lives with his mother. I see him every Monday and Thursday for two hours and he stays with me every other weekend.

“When my ex-wife is at work, her parents care for him, but they struggle with his education. That’s why I spend as much time as I can to help him.

“At his age, learning is crucial, and I worry he’s missing out on this important phase of his life. Fathers are meant to be there for their children. Without a father figure, children can feel lost and lack guidance.”

However, for Alexander Joseph, 51, societal perceptions significantly impacted his life.

Joseph, who separated in 2020 and recently finalised his divorce, said his breakup affected his work and relationships, causing him to lose clients, respect and family support.

“The toughest part was being alienated from my child. For nearly two years, I couldn’t see him or share everyday moments.”

He added that despite a difficult custody battle, things are improving, and he now treasures every moment with his son.

“Balancing work and parenting is tough, but time with my child makes it all worthwhile. I’ve learnt to forgive and let go because anger only causes harm. Above all, I have to put my son first, even if it means making compromises.”