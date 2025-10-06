Car drivers receive most traffic summonses in Kuala Lumpur police operation

KUALA LUMPUR: Car drivers have received the highest number of summonses in the Kuala Lumpur police’s ongoing Operasi Patuh Undang-Undang (Op PUU).

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus reported 13,365 summonses issued to car drivers as of yesterday since the operation began on October 1.

Motorcyclists received 2,813 summonses during the same five-day period.

Van and four-wheel-drive drivers were issued 200 summonses for various traffic violations.

Lorry drivers received 141 summonses while pedestrians were issued 381 citations for offences.

Taxi drivers received 62 summonses and bus drivers received six citations during the operation.

The total number of summonses issued throughout the five days of Op PUU reached 16,968.

Traffic obstruction was the most common offence with 11,720 summonses issued.

Disobeying traffic signals ranked as the second most frequent offence with 2,036 summonses.

Driving without or with expired licences resulted in 702 summonses being issued.

Expired road tax violations led to 489 summonses during the operation.

Failure to use pedestrian bridges or crossings resulted in 381 summonses for pedestrians.

Running red lights accounted for 148 summonses while vehicle modifications led to 80 citations.

Kuala Lumpur police began issuing on-the-spot summonses to traffic offenders on October 1 through Op PUU.

The operation is conducted at all hours across the capital to ensure public compliance with traffic laws. – Bernama