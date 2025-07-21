Car mechanic dies in Miri workshop accident

MIRI: A 22-year-old mechanic died after being crushed by a car while performing maintenance work at a petrol station workshop earlier today.

The incident occurred around 11 am in Miri, Sarawak.

Miri Police Chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah confirmed the fatality and urged witnesses to contact the Miri Central Police Station at 085-427093 or Insp Nixon Anak Malang at 016-8865949.

“The public is also advised not to circulate or upload distressing images of the victim on social media. Kindly delete such images to preserve the dignity and sensitivities of the victim’s family,“ he said in a statement.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 11.03 am and dispatched a team to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, identified as Jacky Huang Nai Kuei, trapped under a Toyota Hilux inside the workshop.

“The rescue team extricated the victim using special rescue equipment. The body was then handed over to the police and health authorities for further action,“ the department stated. – Bernama