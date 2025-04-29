Carpenter jailed five years for snatch theft

KUALA LUMPUR: A carpenter was sentenced to five years in prison by the Sessions Court here today for snatching a gold necklace from a woman at a restaurant last week.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi handed down the sentence on Hussein Iyasamy, 39, and ordered him to serve the sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last April 25.

He was charged with snatching the gold necklace from the woman, aged 47, at a restaurant in Taman Mutiara Fadason, Kepong, near here at 12.38 am, last Thursday (April 24).

The charge, framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of 14 years and a fine or whipping upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the woman as eating at the restaurant when approached by the accused, who asked for a cigarette.

He initially left the restaurant when the woman did not give him the cigarette, but quickly returned to the victim’s table, where he snatched a gold chain from the victim’s neck.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Faizah Khalilah Zaberi prosecuted, while Hussein was unrepresented.