SEREMBAN: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke stressed that yesterday’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) election outcome had nothing to do with the position of Ministers or Deputy Ministers from the party in the Unity Government cabinet.

Loke who is also the Seremban Member of Parliament said all existing cabinet members in the party remain unchanged and there will be no reshuffle.

Loke said the DAP CEC election only involved the party’s internal affairs and did not involve other parties participating in the Unity Government.

“DAP leaders still represent DAP, so Ministers or Deputy Ministers, whether they are CEC members or not, will continue to serve in their current positions.

“The party will not propose any changes to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, a reshuffle from DAP will not arise, recommendations will come from the party, it cannot be from individuals, the party will not recommend anything unless the PM wants to make changes.

“If the PM wants to make a reshuffle, of course he will ask the party’s views as well. As the party secretary-general, I will not make any proposal to the PM to make any changes, it is the status quo,“ he said.

Loke who is also the Transport Minister said this to reporters after attending the Transport Minister’s Meeting with Community Leaders and the Iftar Ceremony which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun here today.

Earlier, a total of 30 members were appointed to the DAP Central Supreme Committee (CEC) after the voting session held at the 18th DAP National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam, yesterday.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo received the highest number of votes (2,785 votes), followed by Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen (2,631 votes) and Kulai MP and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching (2,585 votes).