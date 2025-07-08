Mbappe faces PSG in Club World Cup semi-final as Real Madrid test awaits

KYLIAN Mbappe will face former club Paris Saint-Germain for the first time since his departure as Real Madrid take on the French champions in Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final.

The match marks a significant moment for Mbappe, who left PSG last year after seven seasons, becoming their all-time top scorer with 256 goals.

The French forward’s exit was marred by controversy, with PSG unhappy over his decision to leave on a free transfer to join Real Madrid. A legal dispute followed, with Mbappe claiming unpaid wages of 55 million euros. Recent reports indicate he has withdrawn a harassment complaint against PSG, though tensions remain.

Despite a stellar debut season at Madrid, scoring 43 goals in 56 games, Mbappe has struggled with illness during the Club World Cup, missing the group stage. He made an impact off the bench in the quarter-final, scoring a stunning overhead kick against Borussia Dortmund.

PSG, fresh from their Champions League triumph, enter the match confident after defeating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the last eight. Manager Luis Enrique, a former Real Madrid player, dismissed concerns over the opposition, stating, “It doesn’t matter who we play. We want the final.”

Real coach Xabi Alonso faces a tactical challenge, balancing Mbappe’s fitness with the need for a strong lineup. The semi-final promises high drama as Mbappe seeks to prove himself against his old club. - AFP