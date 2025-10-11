Charitable body conducts fund-raising

IP0H: The Salvation Army Ipoh, a non-profit organisation which relies on donations and grants for its operations, has had to grapple with rising costs of late.

To help sustain its coffers, the home organised an open day to raise funds at its children’s home at Jalan Kampar here on Sept 20.

The funds were raised through the sales of coupons to purchase food at the stalls.

Team leader for its Ipoh centres Mejar T. Chelvee said its water bills have risen drastically all of a sudden.

“In April and May the bill came up to RM354.15 but then shot up to RM1,026.40 for June and July.

“For the months of August and September it reads RM1,126.70,” she said.

Perak Water Boad customers are billed once in two months.

“We have written a letter to the board for an explanation and are still waiting for a reply.“

She noted that there are still donors and good souls who contribute to the home’s maintenance.

Financial aid is needed to run its three homes and a centre for community activities and programmes in Ipoh.

These include residential care centres for children and youths, and a home for the aged.

There are currently 75 occupants in the three homes.

“We need RM500,000 a year to pay salaries of staff, bills and others,” she said.

“We receive an annual grant from the state government which is not a fixed amount.

The home has to submit details of what is needed to have the allocation, she added. – By P. CHANDRA SAGARAN