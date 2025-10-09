Chemical spill at Proton City factory sickens 11 workers with breathing difficulties

IPOH: Eleven workers at a factory in Bandar Proton City near Tanjong Malim suffered breathing difficulties and eye irritation after exposure to an isocyanate-based chemical spill this afternoon.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said nine firefighters from Tanjong Malim Fire and Rescue Station responded to an emergency call at 2.42 pm.

“Investigations found that a leak had occurred in the piping system, causing about 15 litres of the chemical to spill,“ he said in a statement today.

Shazlean confirmed all victims were sent to a nearby clinic before the fire department team arrived at the scene.

The operations commander contacted the Hazardous Materials team for advice and cleaning procedures following the incident.

Firefighters successfully sealed the leak and conducted cleaning operations using sand in the affected area.

Cleaning and containment operations continue at the factory site as authorities work to fully secure the area. – Bernama