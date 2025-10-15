Chief of Defence Force receives PGAT gallantry award from King

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, bestowed the Darjah Panglima Gagah Angkatan Tentera gallantry award on Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaafar today.

The King presented awards to 100 military officers and personnel during the investiture at Balairung Seri, Istana Negara.

This ceremony honoured the dedication and sacrifices of those who have served the nation with distinction.

His Majesty also presented the PGAT award to Chief of Air Force Gen Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, attended the prestigious investiture ceremony.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali were also present.

Sultan Ibrahim, as Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, presented honorary PGAT awards to four foreign military commanders.

The foreign recipients included Indonesian Military Commander Gen Agus Subiyanto and Royal Cambodian Army Commander Gen Mao Sophan.

Other international honourees were Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mohamad Tonny Harjono and Republic of Singapore Air Force Chief Maj Gen Kelvin Fan Sui Siong.

Twenty individuals received the Darjah Panglima Setia Angkatan Tentera award during the ceremony.

Eighteen personnel were honoured with the Pahlawan Angkatan Tentera award for their service.

Twenty-eight recipients received the Kesatria Angkatan Tentera award for their contributions.

Another twenty-eight individuals were presented with the Bentara Angkatan Tentera award.

The investiture formed part of the 92nd Malaysian Armed Forces Day celebration activities. – Bernama