Port Dickson seafood safe to eat, says Negeri Sembilan Fisheries

PORT DICKSON: Fish, prawns, and squid in the waters of Port Dickson are still safe for consumption, according to Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department director Kasim Tawe.

He explained that mobile marine species like fish and prawns are less risky as they forage naturally.

“Fish, prawns, and moving species are not dangerous, but mussels and cockles are because they are bred and absorb toxins through filter feeding.”

He noted that shellfish retain toxins at higher levels, which can lead to poisoning and health risks if consumed in excess.

Kasim spoke after collecting a second seawater sample in Port Dickson, with results expected by Thursday.

Nearly 100 mussel breeders and cockle gatherers in the area have been advised to halt operations temporarily pending further tests.

The department will determine its next steps based on the upcoming water sample results. – Bernama