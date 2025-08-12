Malaysian Army reviews training SOP after PALAPES cadet death

GEMAS: The Malaysian Army (TDM) is reviewing its standard operating procedures (SOP) for training, including those for the Reserve Officer Training Unit (PALAPES).

Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said the SOP includes improving health screening processes before training begins.

He stated this is crucial due to the high-risk nature of live ammunition exercises, which test personnel resilience and courage.

The PALAPES training involves 112 participants per session, supervised by over 20 officers and trainers, lasting around 15 minutes.

He spoke after witnessing the 2025 Live Fire Exercise (LKT) at Syed Sirajuddin Camp, attended by Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

The review follows the death of a 22-year-old PALAPES cadet from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia during training in Johor last month.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain urged the public to avoid speculation as the investigation findings will be finalised today.

He expressed deep regret over the incident, emphasising the deceased cadet was part of the TDM family despite being a trainee.

The Army Chief confirmed the training followed established SOP, but improvements are being made to prevent future incidents.

Separately, he said TDM welcomes proposals for aircraft supplies, particularly Black Hawk helicopters, to meet operational needs.

The LKT exercise involved 2,500 personnel from all armed forces branches, including the Johor Military Force for the first time.

Modern integration was a focus, with Flyeye drones used for real-time intelligence and surveillance missions.

When asked if the exercise responded to regional tensions, he said it ensures TDM remains prepared for any threats to national sovereignty.

He stressed regional tensions serve as a reminder that security must not be taken lightly.

The exercise also sends a warning to parties attempting to disrupt Malaysia’s security. – Bernama