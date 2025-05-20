PUTRAJAYA: Childcare centre and kindergarten operators have been urged to screen children upon entry, to help curb the spread of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said that cooperation from childcare centre and kindergarten operators in conducting screenings, including monitoring for signs of infection on children’s hands, feet, and mouth, is crucial to preventing further spread of the disease.

“We advise the public not to panic, as preventative measures are actively being implemented, and we already have comprehensive guidelines in place.

“What we need now is community cooperation, especially from childcare centre and kindergarten operators who are at higher risk of HFMD exposure, to at least carry out basic screenings,” he told reporters, after launching the Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPG) Management of Erectile Dysfunction here today.

Lukanisman also stressed that parents have a crucial role to play, by practising preventative measures, and closely monitoring their children to ensure they are not infected with HFMD.

“Early screening can help prevent the infection from spreading to other children,” he said.

On May 12, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that, as of the 17th epidemiological week, ending April 26, a total of 99,601 HFMD cases were recorded nationwide, marking a 266 per cent increase, compared with 27,236 cases during the same period last year.

It said that 10,421 cases, or 10 per cent, were linked to outbreaks, while the remaining 89,180 cases occurred sporadically.

The ministry also said that five states recorded the highest number of cases: Selangor (27.2 per cent), followed by Johor (9.9 per cent), Perak (9.4 per cent), Kelantan (7.2 per cent), and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (6.9 per cent).

Regarding the claim of a potential increase of up to 30 per cent in treatment charges at private hospitals and clinics, Lukanisman said that the MOH would investigate the matter.

“We currently have no information on this matter, but any concerns raised will be addressed as they arise,” he said.