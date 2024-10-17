Chilli plantation worker killed in suspected tiger attack

KOTA BHARU: A Myanmar man was killed in a suspected tiger attack behind a workers’ dormitory in a chilli plantation along Jalan Raya Timur Barat Jeli - Gerik yesterday.

Jeli district police chief Supt Saari Yaacob said the police received a report today about the incident from a friend of the victim, who discovered the victim in the forest near the main road at 9.15 am.

The friend said that the victim had gone missing at 8.30 pm yesterday during which tiger roars were heard near the plantation.

“The victim was found around 300 metres from the workers’ dormitory and based on the blood trail along the route, it is believed that the victim was trying to escape but failed,” he said, adding that checks revealed that there were bite and claw marks on the back and chest.

He added that the case has been classified as sudden death and the victim’s body has been sent to the Jeli Hospital’s forensics unit for autopsy.