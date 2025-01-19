China flag on dragon replica, cops open investigation paper

MUAR: Police have opened an investigation paper into a viral video and images of a dragon replica featuring the China flag during a procession in the Muar district yesterday.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said in a statement today that the procession was part of a programme to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the district’s Tiong Hua Association.

“The celebration began at 6.10 pm, and during the event, there was a procession featuring lion dances and a dragon replica, which was claimed to be the longest in Malaysia and passed through several main roads in Muar.

“Based on police monitoring during the procession, it was found that the dragon replica was decorated with Jalur Gemilang on the right side of its body and the left side featured the flag of China,“ he said.

He said the police have called in the organisers and witnesses to record their statements and assist in the probe, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 505(B) of the Penal Code, Section 6(2) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, and Section 3(1) of the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949.

Raiz urged the public not to make any speculation while the investigation is still ongoing.

“Any information related to the incident can be reported by contacting the hotline at 06-9526001,“ he added.