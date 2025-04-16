PUTRAJAYA: China and Malaysia will stand with countries in the region to counter the undercurrents of geopolitical rivalry and bloc confrontation, in a collective effort to overcome the tides of unilateralism and protectionism, said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Together, we will safeguard the bright prospects of our Asian homeland,“ he said during the official dinner hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his honour at the Seri Perdana Complex here tonight.

Xi said he and Anwar had held cordial discussions and reached a series of important consensus points on deepening cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

“In the face of current challenges to the international order and economic globalisation, both our countries, together with regional partners, will unite to resist the undercurrents of geopolitical rivalry and bloc confrontation, and overcome the tides of unilateralism and protectionism,“ he said.

He added that the friendship between China and Malaysia aligns with the tide of history and holds a promising future.

This marks President Xi’s second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years, his previous visit having taken place in 2013, amidst today’s challenging geopolitical and geoeconomic landscape.

“In 2023, Prime Minister Anwar and I jointly announced the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, ushering in a new chapter in our bilateral relations.

“China looks forward to working with Malaysia to build a high-quality, strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, ushering in a new ‘Golden 50 Years’ of bilateral relations,“ he said.

Xi said this strengthened partnership will support the modernisation efforts of both nations, serve as a model for solidarity and cooperation among Global South countries, and contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity at both regional and global levels.

“China and Malaysia face each other across the sea. As a Malaysian proverb says, ‘With diligence and perseverance, even a mountain can be formed.’ Over more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, and thanks to our joint efforts, China-Malaysia ties have remained solid as a rock and have continued to deepen,“ he said.

“We are close friends and partners. Politically, we respect and trust each other. Economically, we enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation. Culturally, we learn from and invigorate each other. I wish Malaysia continued prosperity and the people happiness and well-being. May the friendship between China and Malaysia last forever,“ he emphasised.

Among those present at the dinner were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Also in attendance were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, and Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Others who attended the dinner included Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Also present was Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.