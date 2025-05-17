KEPALA BATAS: Trensor Co Ltd, a leading Chinese manufacturer of pressure sensors, is investing RM100 million to build its first manufacturing facility at the Penang Technology Park in Bertam, here.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the upcoming four-storey facility, spanning 10,000 square metres, is expected to create 200 skilled jobs and generate over RM200 million in annual sales.

“One year ago, I was visited by Trensor’s management team at my office, shortly after they decided to establish their first overseas factory in Penang. Today, we gather to witness that strategy taking shape and becoming a concrete reality,“ he said in his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony today.

Trensor is one of China’s leading manufacturers of pressure sensors, specialising in automotive pressure sensors through its Malaysia-based subsidiary, Trensor Electronics Sdn Bhd.

Also present at the ceremony were State Executive Councillor for Local Government, Town and Country Planning Hong Mooi Lye, Trensor chairman Zhou Jingxun, and Trensor Electronics general manager Stephen Zhou Wenbo.

Chow noted that Trensor Electronics, established in 2024, focuses on the manufacture of pressure sensors, a critical component in automotive electronics, and will support Trensor’s expansion into Southeast Asia’s growing automotive markets and beyond.

“It will focus on the production of automotive pressure sensors for export to markets such as North America and Europe,“ he added.

He said the investment will strengthen Penang’s electrical and electronics (E&E) industry ecosystem, further anchoring the state as a hub for precision engineering, automotive electronics, and high-value manufacturing.

Meanwhile, he highlighted that the global semiconductor industry remains a key driver of technological advancement, with demand fuelled by innovations in artificial intelligence, 5G, electric vehicles, and the Internet of Things.

He said despite ongoing geopolitical developments, the sector is still expected to grow in the long term, with estimates suggest the global semiconductor market value could reach US$1 trillion (US$1=RM4.29) by 2030.

The chief minister stressed that Penang continues to play an important role in Malaysia’s E&E industry.