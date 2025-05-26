KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Monday that China is ready to work closely with Malaysia to safeguard free trade and the multilateral trading system, and address global challenges.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Xinhua news agency reported.

Li also said China is ready to work with Malaysia to deepen exchanges and collaboration across various fields, and jointly usher in a new “Golden 50 Years” for bilateral ties guided by the principles of mutual respect and trust, equality and mutual benefit for win-win outcomes.

The Chinese Premier arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to attend the ASEAN-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council)-China Summit at the invitation of Anwar.

He was welcomed by Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, among others, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Prior to his arrival in Malaysia, ASEAN’s rotating chair, Li paid an official visit to Indonesia.