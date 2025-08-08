China supports Cambodia-Thailand border peace via ASEAN Way

KUALA LUMPUR: China has commended Cambodia and Thailand for their progress in ceasefire arrangements along their shared border.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Beijing’s backing for resolving disputes through dialogue under the ASEAN framework.

A ministry spokesperson stated that the ceasefire demonstrates the effectiveness of peaceful negotiations.

“China upholds a just and fair position, supports Cambodia and Thailand in enhancing communication and resolving differences, supports advancing political settlement through the ASEAN Way,“ the statement read.

The remarks followed the outcomes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the General Border Committee held in Kuala Lumpur.

Cambodia and Thailand agreed on a ceasefire monitoring mechanism and follow-up measures during the meeting.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Tea Seiha and Thailand’s Acting Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit co-chaired the discussions.

Malaysian officials, including Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, attended as observers.

China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing, and US Ambassador Edgard D. Kagan were also present.

“Cambodia and Thailand held an extraordinary GBC meeting and reached understanding on the implementation arrangements, monitoring mechanism and follow-up matters of the ceasefire, laying the foundation for realising an effective ceasefire and cementing lasting peace between the two sides,“ the statement added.

China pledged to continue supporting peaceful resolutions to regional conflicts. - Bernama