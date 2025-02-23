Chow confirms bid for DAP CEC elections

BUTTERWORTH: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has confirmed that he will contest in the DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections next month.

The DAP vice-chairman, who has been a CEC member since 2001, said he decided to contest again this year after being nominated.

“I’m still contesting because I was nominated, and I’m not withdrawing like in the (Penang DAP) state elections. I don’t know how many people nominated me, as the headquarters is handling it,” he told reporters after officiating the opening of the Sungai Dua Desalination Plant at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant here today.

On Sept 4, Chow, who has been Penang DAP chairman for 25 years, decided not to defend the post in the state party elections.

Asked about the prospects for fresh faces in the CEC elections, Chow believed they had a chance since several senior leaders had opted out.

Previously, veteran DAP leaders, including vice-chairman M. Kulasegaran, party advisor Tan Kok Wai, and treasurer Fong Kui Lun, announced they would not be defending their positions in the elections.

The CEC elections will be held on March 16 in conjunction with the 18th DAP National Congress.

DAP’s election process consists of two stages. Delegates first elect 30 candidates to the CEC, and those elected then vote to determine key positions, including the chairman, deputy chairman, vice-chairman, and secretary-general.