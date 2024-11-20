Chukai at risk of flooding, up to 15,000 residents will be affected - Cops

CHUKAI: Terengganu police are anticipating that up to 15,000 residents in Chukai, Kemaman, will be affected by floods if heavy rainfall continues.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin, however, assured that 82 temporary relief centres in the Kemaman district that can accommodate up to 40,000 evacuees are ready to be activated at any time.

“That is the estimated number of victims due to heavy rainfall and rising sea levels. Based on the continuous heavy rain forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, we expect flooding to occur again in Chukai if the rainfall intensity is similar to yesterday’s.

“However, with the number of relief centres available, I believe there should be no issues. InsyaAllah, it will be under control, but the important thing is that they must evacuate to the relief centres,“ he told reporters during a visit to the flood-hit Rumah Mampu Milik Telok Kalong housing area today.

Mohd Khairi added that Terengganu’s flood situation is under control, with only two districts—Kemaman and Marang—remaining affected as of this afternoon.

Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said 2,545 people from 637 families are taking shelter in six relief centres, with Kemaman recording the highest number of evacuees at 2,532, adding that Marang has only 13 remaining evacuees.