KUALA LUMPUR: The sophistication of any city is measured by the harmony, prosperity and social justice afforded to its citizens and not merely based on towering skyscrapers and grand infrastructure, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territory) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said it was meaningless if Kuala Lumpur had the highest skyscrapers in the region but its people were forced to struggle with their daily lives, and if its people were to be proud of the city being one of the best in the world but neglected its cleanliness and social harmony.

“Also, we should not be satisfied if the city’s economic status continues to develop but the mentality and civic consciousness of its population remained weak.

“This is what is meant by the MADANI civilisation put forth by Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), where physical progress must be balanced with human values and prosperity of its people,” she said during her speech at the Harmonious Federal Territories Day 2025 celebration and the Harmony Procession at Dataran Merdeka tonight, which was also attended by National Unity Minister Aaron Ago Dagang.

To achieve such a civilisation, the country required policies and initiatives that really impacted the people and for the Federal Territories, several vital measures have been implemented to ensure that social prosperity continues to be strengthened.

“Alhamdulillah, in the Federal Territories, in 2024, we managed to lift 99.9 per cent of the locked data of hardcore poor from poverty through various types of assistance, including empowering heads of households to get involved in business,” Dr Zaliha said.

As ASEAN chair and in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026 next year, the Federal Territories will play a crucial role in presenting the country’s image of harmony, progress and unity.

Meanwhile, Aaron said that the National Unity Ministry introduced the theme ‘Harmony in Diversity’ and the MADANI Harmony Initiative to strengthen harmony in the multiracial and multireligious Malaysian society.

“This initiative is implemented by highlighting the concept of ‘Understand, Respect and Acceptance’ that form the basis of national integration to promote understanding and respect towards the diversity of cultures and religions in our country.

“This initiative is capable of boosting unity and national integration based on the Federal Constitution and the Rukun Negara,” he added.