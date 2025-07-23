Civil servants barred from joining assemblies under KSN directive

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has reaffirmed that civil servants must adhere to directives from the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) prohibiting participation in public assemblies.

Non-compliance could lead to disciplinary action under existing regulations.

In a statement, the AGC cited P.U. (A) 1/2012, P.U. (A) 395/1993, and other government-issued instructions as binding for all public officers.

“Although Articles 10(1)(a) and 10(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution grant citizens the right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly, these rights are not absolute,” the statement said.

Last week, KSN Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar reminded civil servants against joining an upcoming rally in the capital, stressing that participation would violate the Rukun Negara principle of Loyalty to the King and Country.

The AGC further noted that public officers are bound by the Letter of Undertaking under subregulation 20(3) of the Public Officers (Appointments, Promotions and Termination of Services) Regulations 2012.

This requires adherence to all government regulations, including conduct and discipline rules.

“A public officer must at all times demonstrate loyalty to the King, the nation, and the government,” the statement added.

Officers must avoid actions that discredit the civil service or make statements embarrassing the government. – Bernama