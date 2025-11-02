KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor wants all civil servants tasked with responsibilities to take heed of issues affecting the well-being of the rakyat (people).

He said said they must do away with bureaucracy by simplifying processes to get things done, especially in resolving infrastructure and basic amenities issues such as water and electricity supply.

“All projects approved for the benefit of the people must be implemented as soon as possible. I want all of you to be proactive and sensitive to the needs of the rakyat,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the State Government has put in place development strategies to benefit the people and achieved much to bring in revenue to RM7 billion last year for the state through initiatives under the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan.

He said investment-friendly initiatives have attracted investments to Sabah, and the fact that the Sipitang Oil and Gas Park (SOGIP) is 100 per cent occupied and with the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) near full occupation, is a testimony of this.

Likewise, he said the Commercial Collaborative Agreement (CCA) with Petronas meant Sabah has benefitted from the oil and gas industry, while at the same time, the State Government is in talks for Sabah to get more share and benefits.

“This has never been achieved before, and the momentum must continue with the support and efforts of all,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the State Cabinet has also approved the hiring of more professionals, particularly engineers needed at the state works and water departments.

He said the positions are in the process of being filled at both departments to ensure work effiency.

“With the hiring of these staff, it is hoped that problems like water woes, among others, can be resolved,” he said.

Hajiji also asked for a complete and prompt report from the Water Department on the Sandakan water supply shortage, as only one of the three water treatment plants is working.

“The concessionaire must fulfil its obligation as part of the contract to supply water to consumers in the district or face action,” he said.