Civil servants urged to share positive messages on social media

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has reminded civil servants to use social media to spread positive messages.

He emphasised that social media should not be used for slander but to highlight reforms and achievements in public service.

“Use social media for good. We have 1.3 million civil servants and if all share on their social media about reforms in the civil service, the values in public administration, and encourage people to do good, it would be better than us hitting out and criticising others,” he said.

Shamsul Azri spoke at the ‘Reformasi Satu Kemestian’ session marking the first anniversary of civil service reforms.

He also reminded civil servants to follow Regulation 19 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

The regulation prohibits officers from making public statements against government policy.

A committee monitoring civil servants’ social media found many posts driven by unchecked emotions.

“So, I appeal to everyone, write only good things because it will bring peace to our hearts, and the reward from such good deeds will continue,” he said.

Shamsul Azri stressed that the silo working culture in the civil service must end.

He said this mentality harms organisations and weakens service delivery.

The silo mindset arises when departments refuse to share knowledge or cooperate.

“So this is a challenge for the Chief Secretary to the Government, the Director-General of Public Service and all secretaries-general to break down the silo walls,” he said.

He urged civil servants to work as one team with a shared goal for the nation’s benefit. - Bernama