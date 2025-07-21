Civil servants urged to stay neutral, avoid rallies - CUEPACS

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants must remain neutral and avoid actions that could harm public trust in government services, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) said today.

Its president, Datuk Dr Adnan Mat, stressed that civil servants should focus on delivering quality services without being swayed by external agendas.

“Civil servants are the backbone of the country’s administration and must uphold professionalism, integrity, and ethical service,” he said in a statement.

He added that civil servants must fully support the Rukun Negara principles, particularly loyalty to the King and country, as the foundation of national unity.

Any deviation from these values could damage the public service’s reputation and disrupt governance, he warned.

CUEPACS also echoed the Chief Secretary to the Government’s recent reminder for civil servants to refrain from joining a planned rally this Saturday.

Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar had stated that participation would contradict the Rukun Negara’s principle of loyalty.

“CUEPACS calls on all civil servants to remain focused on their duties and avoid provocations that could tarnish the public service’s image,” Adnan said. – Bernama