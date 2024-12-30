KUALA LUMPUR: A cleaner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to a charge of non-physical sexual assault on an eight-year-old girl.

Muhammad Ikmal Mansor, 29, was accused of unzipping his trousers so that the victim could see him for sexual purposes at the stairs of a People’s Housing Programme (PPR) flat in Cheras at 11.30 am, on Dec 25.

He was charged under Section 15(a)(i) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 10 years or a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Atiqa Nazihah Azmi did not offer bail as it is a non-bailable offence, but suggested RM10,000 with one surety should the court use its discretion to do so.

“We also request an additional condition that the accused not disturb the victim and her family because they live in the same PPR flat,“ she said.

The accused’s lawyer Mohamad Zaidi Othman appealed for a low bail saying his client, who works as a garbage hauler, will be getting married in February next year while his mother has breast cancer and has just undergone surgery.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali allowed bail at RM5,000 with one surety as well as the additional conditions requested by the prosecution and set Feb 13 for case mention.