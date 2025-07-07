Steven Sim adopts fourth USM student, offers financial and emotional support

GEORGE TOWN: Human Resources Minister Steven Sim has extended his support to another Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) student, marking the fourth individual he has assisted under his personal initiative.

Shun Yong, a second-year student facing severe financial hardships, became the latest beneficiary after his struggles came to light.

Shun lost his mother at 14 and has never known his father.

He lives with his 87-year-old grandmother, relying solely on a RM500 monthly welfare aid from the Welfare Department (JKM).

Despite these challenges, he excelled academically, scoring four flat distinctions in his STPM exams and securing a place at USM.

“Student loans from PTPTN were not enough to cover all his expenses.

During semester breaks, Shun took on part-time jobs to support his daily needs and living costs,“ Sim shared on Facebook.

The student’s difficulties escalated when he nearly missed semester registration due to unpaid fees.

A concerned individual, Uncle Ooi, alerted Sim to Shun’s situation.

The Bukit Mertajam MP promptly intervened, settling the outstanding tuition fees.

Shortly after, Shun faced another setback when his laptop malfunctioned, cutting off access to essential academic materials.

Sim arranged to take him to purchase a new device, though Shun initially hoped to repair the old one.

“Uncle Ooi, who is not related to Shun but has quietly supported him all along, had already bought him a new laptop to ensure he wasn’t held back by faulty equipment,“ Sim explained.

The minister then formally invited Shun to be his “adopted child,“ emphasising that the gesture goes beyond financial aid.

“I want him to know that we stand behind him,“ Sim said.

Shun joins three other USM students who have received similar support from Sim, reflecting the minister’s commitment to uplifting struggling students. – Bernama