Cocoa farmers urged to press on given the crop’s high potential - Johari

BAGAN DATUK: Cocoa farmers should continue cultivating the commodity instead of shifting to other crops given its high and encouraging potential, Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said.

He said Malaysia imports nearly 530,000 metric tonnes of cocoa valued at RM7.8 billion annually for internal consumption as well for producing products for reexport.

“We want to encourage people to grow cocoa because cocoa prices are high currently, touching up to RM30,000 per tonne compared with the cost of about RM8,400.

“Today the commodity is trading at around RM24,000 per tonne. Hence it is very lucrative. Looking at the cost and potential selling price, the profit margin is almost 66 per cent,” he told reporters after launching the Bagan Datuk Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB) Open Day 2024 at the Bagan Datuk Cocoa Research and Development Centre here today.

Also present was MCB director general Datuk Dr Ramle Kasin.

At the same function, Johari also launched a chocolate bar originating from Bagan Datuk -- Bagan Datuk Single Origin Chocolate -- which will be available in the market soon.

Johari said the country used to produce nearly 300,000 tonnes of cocoa while it now produces about 270 tonnes annually and has to import 530,000 tonnes.

“Therefore, I want to emphasise to all cocoa farmers that the MCB will focus on them and potential areas for cocoa cultivation.

“In addition, MCB has been instructed to identify quality cocoa beans for cultivars, clones and seedlings to be provided to farmers who want to plant cocoa trees,” he said.

Johari said that besides increasing the volume of cocoa produced, his ministry also plans to ensure the production of quality cocoa beans.

“We need to have more courses at MCB in terms of agricultural practices -- to train smallholders to adopt planting systems that adhere to high standards,” he said.

The minister noted that Budget 2025 allocates RM10 million for emergencies in tackling new diseases involving national commodities such as cocoa.