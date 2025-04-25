Colleagues fined over Songkran ruckus at PJ mall

PETALING JAYA: Two air conditioning maintenance workers were fined after pleading guilty to causing a public nuisance during a ruckus at a Songkran water festival held at a shopping mall in Bandar Utama.

Ng Boo Sheng, 28, and Ch’ng Jin Wei, 27, admitted to the offence before two separate magistrates, with Ng being fined RM350 or 10 days in jail in default, and Ch’ng fined RM300 or two weeks’ jail in default.

According to New Straits Times, both paid their fines.

The two colleagues were charged under Section 268 of the Penal Code and punished under Section 290, which carries a maximum fine of RM400 for committing acts that cause public annoyance. The incident occurred at about 11pm on April 20.

Ng’s lawyer, Datuk Suraj Singh, urged the court for leniency, citing his client’s clean record and personal circumstances.

“He was remanded for two days, and it served as a punishment and awareness to him. He sustained injuries on his face and had stitches near his eye, and suffered bruises. His guilty plea has saved the court’s time, and I ask that a low fine be considered,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Ainul Athirah Jamalullail, however, called for a deterrent sentence.

Representing Ch’ng, lawyers Datin Raj Preet Kaur and Kailash Sharma told the court he had shown remorse.

“He is remorseful and repentant and promises not to repeat his mistake. He was remanded for three days, and it was a dark episode for him,” Raj Preet said.

Deputy public prosecutor Lim Leong Hui urged for a proportionate sentence to serve as a lesson.

According to the case facts, a video showing a brawl involving several men throwing chairs and exchanging blows at the event went viral on Facebook around 10pm on April 21.

A police officer from the Damansara police station lodged a report after coming across the clip.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said on April 22 that five individuals had been arrested following the incident. He said the fight was believed to have been triggered by a crowd rushing to refill water guns during the festival, which ran for 10 days from April 10.