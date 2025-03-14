Collective duty to manage food waste

PETALING JAYA: Ramadan is not just a much-awaited holy month leading up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, but also a time when Muslims and non-Muslims unite to enjoy the wide variety of food sold at Ramadan bazaars.

The bazaars showcase Malaysia’s rich cultural tapestry, offering Malay, Arab, Chinese, Indian and Western cuisines. However, the abundance of food often results in significant waste.

The MySaveFood@Ramadan initiative has made progress in combating food waste. As of March 11, the initiative has collected and redistributed approximately 11,000kg of unsold food from over 50 bazaars nationwide.

Its director Mohammad Harith Mohd Tarik said while food waste during Ramadan has declined in recent years, it remains a pressing concern that requires continuous attention.

“During Ramadan in 2023, Malaysia disposed of 8,159 tonnes of solid waste daily, with food waste accounting for 2,892 tonnes or 35.45% of the total. Although this represents a 3.07% decrease compared with previous years, significant progress is still needed.”

He said the most commonly wasted items include rice, noodles and traditional delicacies, adding that vendors frequently overprepare in anticipation of high demand, leading to surplus food, while consumer over-purchasing also contributes to large amounts of uneaten food.

“It’s a mix of misjudged demand and impulse buying.”

Harith said to address the issue, MySaveFood has set up food collection counters at bazaars, such as the one near Stutong Community Market in Kuching, to ensure excess food is redistributed to college hostels, mosques, and those in need.

He said the initiative collaborates with various organisations to facilitate distribution and promote awareness on mindful consumption.

“We encourage vendors to donate rather than dispose, and we work with volunteers to ensure the food reaches the right hands before it spoils.”

Harith emphasised that food safety is paramount during redistribution.

“We follow strict safety measures, including rapid distribution to maintain freshness, proper storage to prevent spoilage and food labelling with QR codes.

“This allows recipients to provide feedback or raise any concerns. We ensure food quality is never compromised, and recipients can trust what they are consuming.”

Harith said despite its success, MySaveFood faces significant challenges, especially a shortage of volunteers.

“Many people are tied up with personal and religious commitments, making it difficult to maintain a steady workforce,” he said, adding that the initiative actively recruits from NGOs, student groups and CSR programmes.

Harith urged the public to volunteer for food collection and distribution efforts, donate to sustain MySaveFood’s operations and raise awareness on responsible consumption.

He said over the past five years, Ramadan food waste has increased by 21%, underscoring the need for sustainable practices.

Harith stressed that while the initiative’s efforts represent a significant step forward, lasting change demands collective responsibility.

“We all have a role to play, from vendors to consumers. Ramadan is about gratitude and giving – what better way to observe this than by ensuring no food goes to waste?”