Commercial vehicle Op: JPJ issues 69,379 notices in October

MANJUNG: A total of 69,379 summons notices involving various offences were issued following inspections on 526,215 commercial vehicles and other vehicles in a special operation on commercial vehicles nationwide held from Oct 1 to 31.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said from the total number, 551 commerical vehicles were seized and 133,714 issued notices.

According to him, most of the commercial vehicles that were seized were for failing to comply with the regulations under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334) and Land Public Transport Act 2010. (Act 715).

“In the one-month period, the JPJ carried out inspections on 185,340 good vehicles, 24,208 (public service vehicles) and 316,667 (other vehicles), with the most number of offences recorded in relation to JPJ notice (P) 22 (100,577), Section 61 (1) inspection order (13,402 notices).

“Additionally, a total of 10,277 notices were also issued for weighing order (Section 63(3) for the prohibition of motor vehicle use and 4,533 notices were issued for weighing orders (Section 63(3) for overloaded vehicles,“ he said at the press conference for the 2024 Special Motorcycle Operation here today.

Muhammad Kifli said in the operation held in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Anti-National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), a total of 1,713 motorists were subjected to urine tests, with 79 of them found to be positive for drugs.

“We tested 1,324 commerical vehicle drivers as well as 70 public service drivers and 319 drivers of other vehicles, and 71 primary drivers tested positive for drugs, along with eight secondary drivers aged between 22 and 55 years.”

“The majority of them were aged between 26 and 35 years, with 37 people mostly testing positive for methamphetamine,“ he said.

He also said the JPJ takes the statistics seriously and will not compromise with any commercial vehicle driver who fails to comply with the set traffic regulations.

“We would like to inform that the JPJ constantly monitors not only the main roads but also the federal roads, including small roads that have never been monitored before.

“The JPJ is committed to ensuring the safety of all users as well as minimising the rate of accidents, serious injuries and deaths, as well as reducing traffic congestion,“ he added.