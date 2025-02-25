KUALA LUMPUR: A committee has been formed to conduct a more detailed investigation into the incident of a disabled man being run over by a train after falling onto the Titiwangsa light rail transit (LRT) track on Saturday.

In a statement yesterday, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) said that the results of the report will be presented to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

“Prasarana will implement the improvement initiatives suggested by this committee as soon as possible,“ according to the statement, adding that Prasarana is very sorry and saddened by the incident and will provide appropriate assistance to the victim’s family.

Accordingly, Prasarana took immediate action to address and improve safety aspects for all rail users, especially the disabled, by increasing the number of auxiliary police officers at stations that do not have automatic platform doors (PSD) and which have a high number of disabled users.

“The addition of these auxiliary police officers is to improve monitoring on the platform to identify and provide help more efficiently to users, especially the disabled and elderly. The standard operating (SOP) has been improved with regard to the quality of monitoring especially on the platform.

The infrastructure is also in the process of upgrading to smart closed-circuit television cameras or SMART CCTV that are able to detect strange and risky behaviour.

“This step can give an early warning to the operation in the event of any incident, especially on the platform,“ said the statement.

The statement said that the camera installation work is expected to be completed by the end of this year in stages starting with the Monorail Line before continuing to other lines.

According to the statement, Prasarana is planning to install PSD for long-term measures on the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line and Kelana Jaya Line.

“The PSD function is very important to prevent users from getting off or falling on the track. For the record, the PSD installation on the Monorail Line was completed at the end of last year,“ the statement also said.

Prasarana added that it will multiply engagement sessions with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and PWD (persons with disabilities) associations to get feedback and improve procedures from time to time and call on all users who need additional assistance, especially the PWD, to get service from station staff before boarding the train.