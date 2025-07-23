Communications Ministry to strengthen online ecosystem for local artists

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry remains committed to strengthening the national online ecosystem by fostering a safer and fairer environment for local artists to create, share and thrive.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the ministry welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for the formulation of legislation to protect the copyright and authenticity of local creative works uploaded on online platforms.

“This step is important to ensure local creative works do not face various forms of threats, including plagiarism,” he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (July 22).

Fahmi also congratulated cartoonist Zunar, whose real name is Zulkiflee Anwar Haque, on the launch of his book ‘Melukis dengan Hati: Biografi Perjalanan Seni 50 Tahun Karya Zunar’ today.

The 230-page book documents key phases of the Kedah-born artist’s creative journey, from his early cartoons in Bambino and Gila-Gila magazines to his work in Berita Harian, Harakah, and Malaysiakini. - Bernama