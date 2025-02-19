KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is planning to implement a community service order of up to 12 hours for minor littering offences through amendments to the relevant acts.

In a statement, the ministry said the amendments involved the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672) and the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133).

“Through these amendments, failure to comply with the community service order may result in a fine ranging from RM2,000 to RM10,000.

“The current legal provisions under the relevant acts permit a fine ranging from RM500 to RM2,000 or imprisonment for up to one year,” the statement read.

The ministry said that the proposed community service order aims to raise awareness and educate the public on the importance of cleanliness, discouraging the irresponsible disposal of small waste in public areas.

“KPKT has also held a special briefing session on the proposal with MPs and Senators at the Parliament Building yesterday to explain the proposed amendments and legislation, as well as their implications,” it said.

In the same statement, Minister Nga Kor Ming was quoted as saying that the cleaning activities performed under the community service order will serve as a way for offenders to give back to the environment.

He said that this initiative would support the government’s vision of establishing a cleaner, more beautiful, and prosperous nation.

Meanwhile, the statement in a separate matter said the KPKT had developed a draft of the Urban Renewal Bill through the Department of Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia).

“This bill is under review for approval by the Attorney General’s Department. Once it receives the green light, it will be presented at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for March, followed by the National Council for Local Government Meeting in May.

“The bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament in July this year,“ the statement said, adding that the proposed legislation emphasises key principles to ensure no party is disadvantaged during the urban renewal.

The legislation includes specific provisions to safeguard property owners’ rights and interests, addressing ownership rights as well as urban renewal processes and procedures.

“Feedback from engagement sessions will be considered in refining the draft amendments and introducing this bill.

“KPKT remains committed to ensuring a clean and safe environment for all by enacting laws that are more effective and relevant to current needs,” the statement concluded.