KUCHING: Preparations for the entire PKR election process which will be held in stages from April to May are going smoothly so far, said PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh.

She also reiterated PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s stance to give the leadership the freedom to decide whether the positions of president and deputy president will be contested in the elections to be held next May.

“We are waiting for motions and suggestions from the grassroots (whether the position will be contested or not) because this is a democratic party.

“I am not involved in these decisions because my job is to carry out my duties and ensure that the election system and congress runs smoothly,“ she said during a press conference after attending Ops Kita Gempur here today.

Previously, the media reported that PKR had decided to hold elections for the Central Leadership Council, Central Women’s Leadership Council and Central Justice Youth Leadership Council for the 2025-2028 session, to be held on May 24.

In addition, elections for positions at the Branch, Wanita Branch and Angkatan Muda Keadilan Branch are set from April 11 to 20.

On Feb 1, PKR International Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin said the proposal not to contest for the two top positions of the party was based on several views from the internal negotiation process held previously.