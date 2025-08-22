Company director pleads not guilty to cooking oil fraud in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here, today, to a charge of fraud in relation to the supply of 10 containers of Palm Olein CP10 cooking oil, worth USD315,675, last year.

Nuruliman Haidi Che Mansor, 44, is charged with deceiving Global Foods and Confectionaries KFZE (Nigeria), through its representatives, Abdulrahman Muhammad Garba and Sani Abdullahi Maikano, into believing that his company, Tuan Iman Consultancy Sdn Bhd, had the capacity and legal licence to supply the 10 containers of Palm Olein CP10.

The act prompted the two individuals to hand over USD94,700 (RM414,810.62) to the accused’s company - an amount they would not have paid had they not been deceived.

Nuruliman Haidi was alleged to have committed the offence on Nov 29, 2024, at a condominium unit on Jalan Sultan Ismail, near here. The charge is framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, whipping, and a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Wafa Zainal Abidin offered bail of RM50,000 in two sureties, but lawyer Fozi Addhwa Mohamad Fozi, representing the accused, appealed for lower bail, on the grounds that his client was fully cooperating throughout the investigation.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed the accused bail of RM30,000, in one surety, with additional conditions that he must report to the police station once a month until the disposal of the case.

The court also set Sept 29 for mention. - Bernama